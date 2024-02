Rust (upper body) did not join the Penguins for their four-game road trip, the team announced Monday.

Rust was injured in Sunday's wild 7-6 victory over the Flyers in which he racked up two goals (one on the power play) on six shots and an assist. Unless he links up with the team later in the trip, the 31-year-old winger should be expected to miss at least the next four games. Reilly Smith has moved into Rust's first-line spot while Valtteri Puustinen was elevated to the No. 1 power-play unit.