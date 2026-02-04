Rust scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Rust sat out the last three games to serve a suspension for his illegal check to the head on the Canucks' Brock Boeser on Jan. 25. The 33-year-old Rust immediately resumed his usual top-line role and netted a second-period goal to put the Penguins ahead 3-2. He had a tough January with five points over 11 outings, but he's up to 19 goals, 40 points, 126 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 48 appearances this season.