Rust signed a six-year, $30.75 million extension with the Penguins on Saturday.

Rust's deal carries a cap hit of $5.125 million, which is solid value for a player with 50-plus points in two of his last three seasons. The 30-year-old winger's deal kicks in next season. He had 24 goals, 34 assists, 43 hits and 180 shots on net while playing in a top-six role for the Penguins in 2021-22. With his new contract signed, Rust will likely continue to play no lower than the second line as a key supporting part of the Penguins' scoring forwards.