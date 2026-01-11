Rust (lower body) won't be in the lineup against Boston on Sunday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Rust remains day-to-day and will miss his second straight game. However, it's unclear if he will be ready for Tuesday's matchup against Tampa Bay. Rust has compiled 16 goals, 36 points, 104 shots on net and 44 blocked shots across 40 appearances this season. Kevin Hayes will remain in the lineup against the Bruins on Sunday because of Rust's absence.