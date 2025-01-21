Pettersson notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Pettersson has earned four helpers over his last seven games. The 28-year-old typically doesn't generate a lot of offense, instead offering decent all-around production as a shutdown blueliner. For the season, he's at 17 points, 40 shots on net, 50 hits, 76 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a minus-1 rating across 43 appearances.