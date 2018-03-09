Penguins' Matt Murray: Faces limited shots
Murray (concussion) skated before the Penguins' Friday practice session and took what coach Mike Sullivan termed "controlled shots,".
Based on the terminology used by Sullivan, Murray likely didn't face anything that could be considered live action in order to avoid him catching a puck up high. A member of the coaching staff probably put some rubber into his pads in order to get him moving around on the ice. While this may help keep up the netminder's conditioning, it's not a huge step forward, as he was still unable to take part in practice. The focus for the 23-year-old is likely being ready in time for the playoffs and Pittsburgh is not going to rush him back into action any sooner than it has to.
