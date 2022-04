Beaulieau (lower body) is expected to be an option for the Penguins in the playoffs, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports Friday.

Beaulieau has yet to suit up in a Penguins sweater, having already been sidelined with his lower-body injury when acquired by the club at the trade deadline. Given his physical style of play, if Beaulieau does get into the lineup it would likely be in favor of Marcus Pettersson or John Marino