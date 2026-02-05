Acciari is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against the Sabres due to an illness, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Acciari hasn't missed a game since early December, but he's a question mark for the Penguins' final game before the Olympic break due to his illness. Even if he's sidelined against Buffalo, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action when Pittsburgh resumes play against the Devils on Feb. 26.