Acciari notched two assists, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Acciari ended a five-game slump with the pair of helpers, both coming on Connor Dewar's goals. This was Acciari's first multi-point effort of the season. He's at 13 points in 39 appearances, one point better than what he did in 79 contests in 2024-25. The 34-year-old has added 49 shots on net, 43 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating while playing in a fourth-line role.