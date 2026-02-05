Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Not available Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rakell (lower body) has been ruled out of Thursday's clash in Buffalo, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.
Rakell was injured during the morning skate. Rakell has 10 goals and 24 points across 35 games this season. Look for Rutger McGroarty to enter the lineup with Rakell on the shelf.
More News
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Two-point effort in win•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Buries goal in win•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Nets another goal•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Scores in shootout loss•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Plates pair of helpers in win•
-
Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Scores late equalizer•