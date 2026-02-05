default-cbs-image
Rakell (lower body) has been ruled out of Thursday's clash in Buffalo, Josh Yohe of The Athletic reports.

Rakell was injured during the morning skate. Rakell has 10 goals and 24 points across 35 games this season. Look for Rutger McGroarty to enter the lineup with Rakell on the shelf.

