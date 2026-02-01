Rakell scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

After helping to set up Anthony Mantha's second tally of the game in the second period, Rakell gave the Pens a 4-1 lead just 80 seconds into the third as he flipped a rebound past Jonathan Quick. Rakell got onto the scoresheet in six of the final eight games in January, collecting four goals and seven points over that stretch, but Saturday's power-play goal was his first since Dec. 21.