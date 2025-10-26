Rakell had surgery on his left hand, and he will be out six-to-eight weeks, the team announced Sunday.

Rakell departed Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets early and didn't return, and he'll be out with the injury he sustained for six-to-eight weeks. The 32-year-old was off to a great start this season, registering eight points (three goals, five assists) in nine games. With his exit from the lineup for the foreseeable future, it's a major opportunity for guys like Ville Koivunen, who was recalled by the team earlier Sunday, to make an impact in a large NHL role.