Crosby compiled an assist, five shots on goal, one blocked shot, one hit, one takeaway and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Crosby registered the primary helper on Ryan Shea's second goal of the game at 3:31 of the third period. Crosby's point streak is up to seven games -- he has five goals and four assists in that span. After bringing home more hardware at the 4 Nations Face-Off with Team Canada, Crosby is doing everything he can on offense to will his team to the postseason, but Pittsburgh's defense and goaltending situation has been less than ideal. The all-world center is spearheading the Penguins in scoring with 60 points (18 goals, 42 assists) through 57 outings in 2024-25. The closest Penguin to Crosby in terms of offensive production, Rickard Rakell, has 49 points in 58 games, which highlights just how much the former is being relied on at 37 years old.