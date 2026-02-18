Crosby exited Canada's quarterfinal game against Czechia on Wednesday due to a right leg injury, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Crosby logged 5:55 of ice time before exiting the game. He has excelled in the 2026 Olympics, scoring two goals and six points across three appearances before Wednesday's action. It's not yet known how significant Crosby's injury is, but if Canada beats Czechia, then the nation will advance to the semifinals and play Friday.