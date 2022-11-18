Crosby scored two goals and was credited with two assists during Thursday's 6-4 victory over the host Wild.

Crosby, who produced a season-high four points Thursday, is making a habit of connecting on game-opening goals. The 35-year-old center's first tally against the Wild marked the fourth time he scored first this season. The future Hall of Famer certainly understands what it takes to rebound from bad games. Crosby was tagged with a minus-4 rating Tuesday for the 10th time in his 1,125-game career. In the 10 games that followed the poor outings, Crosby compiled 21 points and led the Penguins to nine wins.