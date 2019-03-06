Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Reaches 1,200 points
Crosby lit the lamp and dished out two assists in Tuesday's overtime win versus the Panthers.
The Metropolitan Division is up for grabs, and nobody is playing better hockey right now than Crosby. He assisted Jake Guentzel's goal just 16 seconds into the second period to notch his 1,200th career point. But Crosby wasn't finished. He also scored on the power play, and he assisted Guentzel's game-winning goal in overtime. Crosby now has five straight multi-point games and 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in the last 11 outings.
