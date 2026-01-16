Crosby had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

Both points came on the power play. Crosby now has 25 goals and 26 assists in 46 games. It's his 19th season with at least 50 points, which ties him with Alex Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky for the sixth-most in NHL history behind Ron Francis (22), Gordie Howe (22), Jaromir Jagr (20), Mark Messier (20) and Ray Bourque (20). He's also on pace for 44 goals, which would tie him with Gordie Howe (1968-69) and Ovie (2024-25) for the most by a player 38 years or older.