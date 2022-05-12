Crosby (upper body) will undergo further evaluation upon the team's return to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Crosby's injury has been officially classified as upper-body by the team but speculation will no doubt center around another possible concussion for the generational talent after taking a high hit in Game 5 from New York's Jacob Trouba. Based on his medical history, if Crosby is dealing with another concussion it could sideline him for a significant amount of time, which will require Evgeni Malkin to step into a bigger role to keep the Penguins' Stanley Cup hopes alive.