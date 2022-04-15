Crosby scored a goal and logged two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Crosby assisted on Kris Letang's opening goal in the first period and a Jake Guentzel tally in the second, before scoring one of his own in the third. The veteran center now has a three-game multi-point streak, with eight points (three goals and five assists) over that span. Crosby has reached the 80-point threshold for the eleventh time in his seventeen-year NHL career, despite playing in only 63 games.