Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Two helpers in Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crosby picked up two assists in Monday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.
The future Hall of Famer set up Brett Kulak for what proved to be the the game-winner late in the second period before having a hand in a Rickard Rakell insurance tally late in the third. Crosby has delivered three straight multi-point efforts, and through 10 games in January he's churned out five goals and 15 points.
