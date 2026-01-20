Crosby picked up two assists in Monday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

The future Hall of Famer set up Brett Kulak for what proved to be the the game-winner late in the second period before having a hand in a Rickard Rakell insurance tally late in the third. Crosby has delivered three straight multi-point efforts, and through 10 games in January he's churned out five goals and 15 points.