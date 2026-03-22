Skinner will protect the home net against Carolina on Sunday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Skinner will get the second half of the Penguins' back-to-back after Arturs Silovs played in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Winnipeg. The 27-year-old Skinner has gone 1-1-4 while allowing 20 goals on 186 shots in six games since returning from the Olympic break. Carolina sits fourth in the league with 3.48 goals per game this season.