Novak scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Novak snapped a seven-game goal drought with his third-period tally. The 28-year-old forward has earned five points over his last four outings and should stick on the second line as long as his offense is steady. He's up to nine goals, 26 points, 74 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 49 appearances this season.