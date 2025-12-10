Novak scored a goal on six shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Novak has three goals and two assists during a four-game point streak to open December. He's at five goals, 14 points, 40 shots and a minus-2 rating through 28 outings overall. His strong play recently has opened the door for him to see top-six minutes, and that's enough to also get him on the fantasy radar until his offense fades.