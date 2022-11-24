Jarry made 33 saves in a 2-1 shootout win over Calgary on Wednesday.

It was his 100th career win and third in a row. Dillon Dube was the only Flames player to beat him in regulation. It came on a deflection. During the shootout, Jarry made saves on Nazem Kadri and Mikael Backlund, and allowed goals from Jonathan Huberdeau and Rasmus Andersson. His season so far has been like bookends -- four wins to start the season and three straight now, with five losses (0-3-2) between. Jarry will likely settle into a more even routine soon.