Predators' Anthony Richard: Promoted to top level
The Predators recalled Richard from AHL Milwaukee on Saturday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Filip Forsberg is expected to be sidelined for a month due to a hand injury, so Richard will round out Nashville's depth up front for the foreseeable future. The 2015 fourth-round pick has notched eight goals and 12 points in 21 AHL appearances this season.
