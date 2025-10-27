default-cbs-image
Reid scored a goal and added an assist in OHL Kitchener's 3-1 win over North Bay on Sunday.

Reid is off to a quality start in 2025-26 with a goal and 10 helpers over 12 games played. The defenseman has added 18 shots on net and 16 PIM. He took a big step up on offense with 54 points in 67 regular-season outings last year. Reid projects more as a steady two-way defenseman who can move the puck but won't always be involved on offense at the NHL level. Nashville selected him 21st overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

