Tolvanen was placed on waivers Sunday, per TSN's Chris Johnston.

Tolvanen had been a healthy scratch in Nashville's last seven games after posting two goals and two assists in 13 contests. The 23-year-old winger, once Nashville's top prospect, scored 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) last season. It seems likely that a team would try to claim Tolvanen given his age and upside. If not, he'll be assigned to AHL Milwaukee.