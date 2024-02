Afansyev was elevated from AHL Milwaukee on Monday.

Afansyev will switch places with Philip Tomasino, who was sent down in a corresponding move Monday. The 23-year-old Afanasyev has been lighting it up with the Admirals, racking up 21 goals and 21 helpers in 42 games this season. If he does get into the lineup against the Devils on Tuesday, the Russian winger could get a look at a middle-six role and possibly even see some power-play minutes given his offensive upside.