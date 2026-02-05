Forsberg recorded a power-play goal and a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Wild.

This was Forsberg's third consecutive game with two points, and he's cracked the scoresheet in eight of his last 10 contests. The star winger also extended his scoring streak to four games, and with 24 goals and 23 assists, he's well on pace to hover around the 70-point mark if he stays healthy. Forsberg has achieved that in three of his last four seasons.