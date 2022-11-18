Forsberg scored a goal and drew an assist during Thursday's 5-4 victory over the visiting Islanders.

Forsberg, who has at least one point in four of his past five outings, stood by the far post and jammed in a rebound off Roman Josi's shot as the Predators captured a 1-0 lead 1:03 into the first period Thursday. The 28-year-old left winger ignited the Predators' three-goal surge during the opening 9:41. Forsberg finished with five shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating, leading the Predators to their third-straight win.