Predators' Justin Barron: Still out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barron (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Panthers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Barron remains out on a day-to-day basis with the injury. It's unclear if he'll get back into the lineup immediately once healthy, thanks to the strong play of Nick Blankenburg recently. The Predators face the Hurricanes on Saturday.
