Saros (head) left Tuesday's contest versus the Hurricanes after the first period, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros took a hit to the head during the first period but was able to get to the intermission. Pekka Rinne relieved Saros at the start of the second period. Prior to his exit, Saros gave up two goals on 10 shots. Per the Predators, he'll be reevaluated Wednesday, at which time an update could be provided.