Saros will be between the home pipes versus Chicago on Saturday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Saros was stellar Thursday, stopping 30 shots on a 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders. Saros is 17-14-3 with a 2.96 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 34 starts this season. He will face a Chicago team that is ravaged with a flu bug that is going through their dressing room. The Blackhawks are averaging 2.82 goals per game, 24th in the NHL this season.