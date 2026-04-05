Saros stopped 24 of 27 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Saros was spotted a 3-0 lead after one period, but he couldn't make that one stick. The Sharks rallied to tie the game early in the third period, but Saros locked down the net as the Predators bounced right back with another three unanswered goals. This was his fifth win in his last six outings, a span in which he's given up 19 goals on 190 shots. The 30-year-old netminder is up to 28-20-7 with a 3.14 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 56 starts. The ratios matter far less than the victories for Saros and the Predators at this stage of the season, and he'll get the bulk of the starts in net as the team makes a final push to get into the playoffs. Nashville's road trip continues Monday with another huge matchup against the Kings, whom Saros defeated in a shootout Thursday.