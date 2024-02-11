Saros stopped 27 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Saros and the Predators found themselves down 4-2 early in the third period. The 28-year-old netminder was able to right the ship and get some help from his offense to pull off the comeback win capped by Ryan McDonagh's game-winner at 1:36 of overtime. Saros has given up at least three goals in five of his last nine outings while going 4-4-1 in that span. On the season, he's at 20-19-2 with a 2.97 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 41 starts. As long as the Predators are in the hunt for a wild-card spot, it's likely Saros will get a vast majority of the starts in goal.