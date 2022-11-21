Saros will be between the pipes for Monday's home game against Arizona. Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros is coming off a 36-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Tampa Bay. The defeat snapped his three-game win streak, dropping his record to 6-6-2 on the season. Saros has a 3.09 GAA and a .906 save percentage going into Monday's contest. He went 2-0-0 versus the Coyotes last year, stopping 60 of 63 shots.