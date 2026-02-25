Predators' Matt Murray: Returns to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Wednesday.
Murray has a 2.86 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 29 outings with Milwaukee this campaign. He hasn't played in the NHL in 2025-26.
More News
-
Predators' Matt Murray: Called up by Nashville•
-
Predators' Matt Murray: Secures second shutout of season•
-
Predators' Matt Murray: Collects 10th AHL shutout•
-
Predators' Matt Murray: Placed on waivers Monday•
-
Predators' Matt Murray: Inks two-year extension•
-
Predators' Matt Murray: Filling in at practice•