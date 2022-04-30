Granlund scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Granlund's goal at 6:57 of the first period gave the Predators a 4-0 lead and ended Karel Vejmelka's outing. Unfortunately for the Predators, that tally wasn't enough to get the win after their offense went cold against Harri Sateri. Granlund ended the regular season with a goal and eight helpers in his last four games, and he's expected to continue in a top-six role during the first-round playoff series versus the Avalanche. The Finn had 64 points, 117 shots on net, 92 hits and a minus-9 rating in 80 contests overall -- that represents his third-best scoring output in his career.