Hague scored a goal and added five PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Hague fought John Beecher in the second period after Beecher drew the ire of the Predators in the first. That wasn't Hague's only big moment, as he scored the game-winning goal with 29 seconds left in the third. It was his second tally of the season, giving him 10 points, 22 shots on net, 49 hits, 30 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a minus-6 rating across 33 appearances. Hague's been firmly in a bottom-four role this year, but he's on pace for a career year, sitting just seven points shy of his high-water mark set in 2020-21 and matched in 2022-23.