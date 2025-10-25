Predators' Nicolas Hague: Game-time decision Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hague (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus Los Angeles on Saturday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Hague has been out all season and is currently on injured reserve, but that will be a formality if he is able to play. Hague will replace Roman Josi (upper body) in the lineup if healthy, otherwise Nick Blankenburg will enter the lineup.
