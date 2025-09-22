default-cbs-image
Hague sustained an undisclosed injury in Sunday's exhibition game versus the Panthers, and there was no update on his status after the contest, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Hague took a hit in the second period and did not return. The left-shot blueliner's next chance to suit up will be in Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Lightning.

