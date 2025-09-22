Predators' Nicolas Hague: Hurt after taking hit Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hague sustained an undisclosed injury in Sunday's exhibition game versus the Panthers, and there was no update on his status after the contest, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Hague took a hit in the second period and did not return. The left-shot blueliner's next chance to suit up will be in Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Lightning.
More News
-
Predators' Nicolas Hague: Sent to Music City•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Provides helper in Game 3•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Pockets assist•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Hands out helper in return•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Available for Tuesday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague: Remains out Saturday•