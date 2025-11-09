Predators' Nicolas Hague: Two-point effort in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hague scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.
Both points came in a 27-second span early in the second period as Nashville grabbed a 3-2 lead that slipped away in the third. Hague had just one helper in eight games coming into the afternoon, and the lack of offense isn't surprising for a blueliner who's never produced more than five goals or 17 points in an NHL season.
More News
-
Predators' Nicolas Hague: Earns assist in team debut•
-
Predators' Nicolas Hague: Removed from IR•
-
Predators' Nicolas Hague: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Predators' Nicolas Hague: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Predators' Nicolas Hague: Set to miss 4-6 weeks•
-
Predators' Nicolas Hague: Not suiting up Tuesday•