Predators' P.K. Subban: Posts two assists

Subban recorded two assists, a plus-3 rating and three shots on goal in a 5-4 victory over the Avalanche on Saturday. The Predators lead the first-round playoff series, 2-0.

The veteran defenseman continues to do yeoman's work for the Predators. He and defensive partner Mattias Ekholm both picked up assists on the same two goals, and Subban led the team in ice time (27:03). Subban registered a career-high 16 goals during the regular season, so don't be surprised if he finds the back of the net soon, too.