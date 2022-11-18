Josi was credited with four assists during Thursday's 5-4 victory over the visiting Islanders.

Josi, who registered his third multi-assist effort this season, dished out three helpers during the opening 9:41 as the Predators jumped out to a 3-1 lead. The 32-year-old defenseman has recorded points in four consecutive contests (one goal, six assists). Josi, who leads the Predators with 68 shots, generated a game-high seven Thursday. Josi earned a career-high five assists versus the Jets on Feb. 27, 2018.