O'Reilly scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 6-5 win over the Blues.

The veteran center opened the scoring for Nashville midway through the first period before finding the back of the net again early in the third as the Predators put together a stunning comeback from a 5-1 deficit. O'Reilly has three multi-goal performances in the last nine games, a surge that's seen him score seven goals and 14 points, and he's reached 20 goals for the third straight season and the 10th time in his career.