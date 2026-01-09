O'Reilly scored a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders.

O'Reilly continues to stand out as one of the most consistent players for the Predators, and he's tallied points in 12 of his last 15 games. Over that span, O'Reilly has notched 16 points (four goals, 12 helpers) with 28 shots on goal, 12 blocked shots and an even rating. He should continue to have tons of opportunity to produce as a player who's present in power-play, even-strength and penalty-killing situations.