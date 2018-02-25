Predators' Scott Hartnell: Extends goal-scoring streak Sunday
Hartnell extended his goal-scoring streak to three games Sunday against the Blues.
At 35 years old, the veteran winger is no longer the offensive force he once was, but he's been showing flashes of his old form lately. He currently has eight points in his last 11 games, bringing his season total to 19 points in 47 games. He continues to skate in a third-line capacity for the Preds with an average ice time of just 12:31, but that includes 1:29 worth of power-play time. This makes Hartnell a decent option in deeper fantasy formats.
