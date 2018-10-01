Hartnell announced his retirement via social media Monday.

Hartnell played 17 years in the NHL for Nashville, Philadelphia and Columbus, logging 1249 games in which he tallied 327 goals, 380 assists and perhaps most notably 1809 PIM. The winger played with a physicality the endeared him to home-team crowds and vilified him among the opposition. Selected sixth overall in the 2000 NHL Draft, the Saskatchewan native certainly lived up to expectations, including be named an All-Star in 2011-12.