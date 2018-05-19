Hartnell will not be back with the Predators next season and may retire, The Tennessean reports.

This doesn't come as a big surprise, as Hartnell routinely saw fewer than 10 minutes of ice time per game down the stretch in the regular season, and was a healthy scratch for nine of the Preds' 14 playoff games. Now a pending unrestricted free agent, the 36-year-old Hartnell said he will contempate retirement over the summer. "I'll take some time away to think about it," Hartnell said. "These last couple months, just wondering if I still have it, if I could still skate. I thought I played pretty solid [last season], but your heart's got to be there too with it, and that passion. I feel like it's there."