Predators' Steven Stamkos: Adds empty-netter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stamkos scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Stamkos received the puck on a Chicago turnover and made no mistake on the empty-netter. He has 11 goals and six helpers over his last 14 outings. The 36-year-old forward is up to 29 goals, 45 points, 144 shots on net, 65 hits and a minus-15 rating through 58 appearances this season. Stamkos likely doesn't have the time to approach a point-per-game pace, but he's been quite effective since late November.
More News
-
Predators' Steven Stamkos: Three points in OT loss•
-
Predators' Steven Stamkos: Strikes twice to cap comeback win•
-
Predators' Steven Stamkos: Pots goal No. 25•
-
Predators' Steven Stamkos: Scores hat trick Thursday•
-
Predators' Steven Stamkos: Earns pair of points•
-
Predators' Steven Stamkos: Nets opening goal Tuesday•